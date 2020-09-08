Harford parents guide students through first day of virtual schooling

The first day back to school with virtual learning couldn’t have been more different for Taby La Martina’s two children.
La Martina, a stay-at-home mom in Joppatowne, said things went swimmingly for her daughter, a seventh-grader at Magnolia Middle, but not so much for her son, a second-grader at Riverside Elementary.
“We’ve had to switch devices three times, the ones we had at home, because he kept getting kicked out of Google Meet, so that’s been a mess,” she said.
“My daughter, it’s been going perfect, I don’t know if that’s because they use technology more,” La Martina said “all of her teachers are on it.”
Harford County Public Schools, like most school districts in Maryland, returned to the classroom with all online instruction on Tuesday in light of the coronavirus pandemic, despite protests from some parents and elected officials who had been calling for a normal, in-person return to school, or at least a hybrid model of learning.
La Martina, for one, is happy with the decision to do virtual learning.
“I keep telling my friends and my husband, it could be worse, the kids could be unsafe, the teachers could be unsafe,” she said. "I’d rather be home with my kids, not going back to work, than explaining to them why their teacher got sick or why their best friend is sick, or why they have to go to Grandmom’s funeral. I know it’s not a popular opinion, but that’s my opinion.”
County schools did welcome some students back to Learning Support Centers set up in its buildings Tuesday, and will continue to bring more students to the learning centers over the next month.
In line with Gov. Larry Hogan’s call to bring more students back to the classroom, Superintendent Sean Bulson has said the goal is to eventually get all students and staff back in the buildings and ramp up in-person instruction, so long as schools can safely do so and meet physical distancing requirements.
For now, a majority of Harford’s 38,000 at learning in home offices or their family’s dining rooms, with parents guiding them along the way.
Allison Barton, a mother of two elementary schoolers at Youth’s Benefit in Fallston lamented setting up her kids on separate floors of their house.
“I probably should’ve had them on the same floor, I’ve been sort of doing tech support running between the floors all morning," she joked. Barton’s children are in third-grade and kindergarten.
She’s thankful both she and her husband have been able to work remotely during the pandemic, giving them the ability to help their children as needed.
The Barton family also already had devices their children could use — her daughter, a kindergartner, was using Barton’s personal MacBook and her son a family Windows PC. Students younger than fourth grade did not receive a school-issued device to start the year.
HCPS ordered 25,000 Chromebooks to distribute to elementary school age students, but because of manufacturer shortages and delays, it didn’t have enough devices for every student for the start of the year. The new devices are now expected to be received and distributed sometime in October.
La Martina said the school-issued device her daughter received was “working a lot better than I thought it was going to,” and even though her son was having some technology issues, she was impressed with his teacher.
“She’s keeping her calm and keeping all the kids engaged,” La Martina said. “I think it’s just going to get better as time goes on.”
Generally, parents seemed pleased with how the first day of instruction was going and the effort put forward by teachers.
“Honestly, we have seen teachers working really hard, trying to make it a special, fun day for the kids," said Jenell Kronick, of White Hall.
She has four children in Harford County schools, and formerly worked with HCPS as a para educator.
“This is a whole new experience and the teachers have worked really hard to make it seem like fun and to make the kids feel comfortable," Kronick said. “There’s glitches along the way, but the teachers are, you can tell, really trying hard.”
Having older children — two at North Harford Middle, another at Southampton and a fourth starting high school this year — Kronick said the worst part had been other students who were being unkind and disrespectful to teachers online.
“It’s almost like the internet trolling society," she said. "Being hidden behind the computer they feel like they can say things they wouldn’t say in a classroom.”
Barton was glad teachers seemed to be incorporating breaks into the day for younger learners, “so they’re not just sitting at a screen the whole day," and that her third-grade son had already done gym class, which even remotely, "got the kids up and moving.”
“I’m just excited the kids are getting back to something normal,” she said. “It wasn’t a normal summer for the kids, there were no camps, no trips. The kids are going to feed off of us as adults, and us setting the tone and being excited to start gets them excited for it as well.”
Kronick was hopeful that students would be able to return to the classroom for in-person instruction soon.
“There is no replacement for being in a classroom with the teacher. You cannot form the same type of relationships with students over the internet. It doesn’t work like that," she said.
But, she was preparing for virtual learning as long as necessary.
“If we have to, we have to and we’ll buck up,” Kronick said.