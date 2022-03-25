Harford Community College’s Owl Magazine wins best in nation for fifth year

Owl Magazine, the student multimedia publication of Harford Community College (HCC), earned first-place honors in two categories in the national 2021 Pinnacle Awards sponsored by the College Media Association.

Owl Magazine won first place for Two-Year TV Station of the Year. This category recognizes excellence in coverage, content and reporting, production quality, service to the campus community and innovative use of audio/video.

They were judged on three video submissions: “COVID-19 and Classroom Learning,” “The Truth About Tarot” and “Phoenix Rising: A Love Story.” This was the fifth year that Owl Magazine won first place in this category.

“COVID-19 and Classroom Learning” covered the return to in-person learning at HCC following the pandemic shutdown. The videographers were Paige Clark, Steven Hyde, Connor Smith, Cayden Hagy, Samantha Cox, Janet Barry, and Jennie Hall-Frantz. The video was edited by Samantha Cox, Nate McRoberts, and Jennie Hall-Frantz. Steven Hyde provided the on-air reporting. The video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3l8pueS.

“The Truth About Tarot” featured a staff member’s first tarot card reading. Videography was provided by John Merkel and Matt Hubbard. The video was edited by Sam Raborg. Lexi Knipe provided the on-air reporting. The video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3p1rWVX.

“Phoenix Rising: A Love Story” highlighted a woman’s transgender journey with her high school sweetheart. Adeyemi Ekundayo provided the reporting, videography, and video editing. The video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3oWa4vw.

This video also won first place in the category of Best Viral Video which is a four-year college category. The last time Owl Magazine won the category of Best Viral Video was in the 2017-2018 Pinnacle Awards for “D.C. on a Budget,” which was also edited by Adeyemi Ekundayo.

This category recognizes excellence in content, production quality, use of social media to promote the video and innovative use of audio/video in the production. Number of views the video received was considered but was not the sole metric by which the category is judged.

The 2020-2021 student staff was led by chief adviser Claudia Brown, content adviser Matt Tennyson, and technical advisors John Merkel and Matt Hubbard. The awards were announced during the fall National College Media Convention, which was sponsored by the College Media Association and the Associated Press.

Owl Magazine has been publishing videos on YouTube and Facebook since 2014 (@OwlMagazine). `Students interested in joining the staff may email harfowl@harford.edu or reach out via social media. No experience is necessary; training is provided. Paid positions and credit options are also available for interested students.