Otter Point boat launch in Abingdon to close for 5 months starting mid-June for major renovations

Boaters who usually launch from Otter Point in Abingdon will have to find a new place to enter the Bush River and Otter Point Creek starting later this month, at least temporarily.
The boat launch will closed for major renovations around June 15, the Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The work is expected to take about five months to finish.
The county needed to wait until June to do the work because of environmental permit restrictions, according to a news release from the county.
Renovations at Otter Point will involve demolition and removal of the existing boat launch, the installation of a new boat launch, a new canoe/kayak launch, a new floating dock, and repaving and re-striping of the parking lot, according to the county’s announcement. During construction, the boat launch and parking area will not be available for use.
The public launch at the end of Otter Point Road in Abingdon is one of three county-owned boat access points on Bush River and Otter Point Creek. Flying Point Park and the Willoughby Beach boat launch, both located along Kennard Avenue in Edgewood, are the others.
Flying Point is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of September and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from October until the day before Memorial Day. The Willoughby Beach launch is open from dawn until dusk daily.
Mariner Point Park in Joppatowne is also open daily from dawn to dusk, with a boat launch to Taylors Creek and Gunpowder River.