Orioles help out in Harford

Members of the Baltimore Orioles organization packed school supplies for the Harford County Education Foundation at the Orange & Black Gives Back Week of Service event on Monday, June 26 at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. (Courtesy)

The Orioles began their Orange & Black Gives Back Week of Service on Monday with community development projects around the region, including a stop in Aberdeen.

Orioles players, coaches and top prospects, as well as Orioles Hall of Famer and Community Ambassador Boog Powell, members of the front office, and Ferrous the IronBirds’ mascot, assembled homework packs with school supplies at Ripken Stadium. The items will be donated to the Harford County Education Foundation, which provides them to county public school students.