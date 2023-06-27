Orioles help out in Harford

The Orioles began their Orange & Black Gives Back Week of Service on Monday with community development projects around the region, including a stop in Aberdeen.
Orioles players, coaches and top prospects, as well as Orioles Hall of Famer and Community Ambassador Boog Powell, members of the front office, and Ferrous the IronBirds’ mascot, assembled homework packs with school supplies at Ripken Stadium. The items will be donated to the Harford County Education Foundation, which provides them to county public school students.