The Harford County Health Department's Bel Air and Edgewood offices, as well as the Bel Air library, will have extended hours to assist county residents during open enrollment for health insurance available through the state's official marketplace.
Maryland Health Connection open enrollment for 2020 health plans began Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.
During open enrollments, the Harford County Health Department’s Maryland Children’s Health Program will extend their hours of operation to accommodate those who need health insurance.
Bel Air Health Department, 120 S. Hays Street, and the Edgewood Health Department, 1321 Woodbridge Station Way, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, during the open enrollment period.
The Bel Air Branch of the Harford County Public Library, 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., will have extended hours from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 14, to assist with open enrollment.
Maryland Health Connection offers private plans called qualified health plans that are certified and offer core health benefits, according to a news release from the Harford Health Department. Changes in plans for the upcoming 2020 year include reduced rates and new value plans with lower deductibles and year round renewal availability for Medicaid (medical assistance) enrollment. Financial assistance is also available.
“Having a qualified health plan is so important for all Harford county residents. We want to make sure all of our residents are protected from an unexpected medical emergency that could cost thousands of dollars," Mary Jo Beach, Harford County Health Department’s Director of Family Health Bureau, said in a statement.
"We also want residents to have the opportunity to receive free preventive care, such as vaccines and screenings. Not only does health insurance give piece of mind, it also reduces the risk of poor health outcomes for the county.”
For more information, call the Bel Air Health Department at 410-838-1500, the Edgewood Health Department at 410-612-1779, or visit the Harford County Health Department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com or the Maryland Health Connection website at www.marylandhealthconnection.gov.