Residents displaced after fire at apartment unit in Havre de Grace

Multiple people were displaced after a fire at an apartment unit Sunday in the 700 block of Ontario Street in Havre de Grace, according to the fire marshal.
The fire, which was was reported around 9 a.m., caused approximately $80,000 in damage to the three-story, multi-family dwelling and roughly $50,000 in contents were lost, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Heavy fire was showing from the second floor when units from the Susquehanna Hose Company arrived on scene, according to the fire company. It took about 30 firefighters about a half-hour to put out the blaze.
The fire marshal said the fire started in the kitchen, due to unattended cooking.
The occupants are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The building, which was divided into three apartments, is owned by Clampet Management LLC, according to the fire marshal. Smoke alarms were present and activated.