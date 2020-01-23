Fire officials are investigating what they say was an attempted arson when someone tried to set a One-Hour Heating and Air utility truck on fire in Aberdeen.
Sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, one or more individuals attempted to set a vehicle on fire by placing a piece of cloth into the gas tank and intentionally igniting the cloth, according a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire self-extinguished and was discovered by an employee the following morning, according to the fire marshal.
It caused about $1,000 in damage to the 2017 F-350 truck owned by One-Hour Heating and Air, located in the 600 block of West Bel Air Avenue, according to the notice.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.