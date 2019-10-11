The Old Joppa Road overpass at Interstate 95 will be closed for at least the next 10 months as part of the construction of express toll lanes on the highway from White Marsh into Harford County.
The overpass closed earlier this week and is scheduled to reopen in August.
During construction, traffic on Old Joppa Road will be detoured to Route 152 (Mountain Road) via Franklinville Road and Route 7 (Philadelphia Road), according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. Private residences will still have access during the duration of the project.
Some overnight work along I-95 and Old Joppa Road will be necessary to maintain the schedule, ensure site access and lessen daily traffic impact, MDTA said.
The closure is part of a $1.1 billion, multi-year project to extend express toll lanes on I-95 north into Harford County.
Plans call for creating two express toll lanes along more than 10 miles of I-95 between the Route 43 interchange in White Marsh and north of Route 24 in southern Harford County. They will be extended north from the existing toll lanes that run between I-895 in Baltimore and Route 43. The initial express toll lanes, which opened in 2014, were designed to relieve traffic congestion on I-95.
In addition to the toll lanes, the project will replace several bridges that are more than 50 years old and will also provide new noise barriers, according to MDTA.
Highway overpasses at Abingdon Road and Clayton Road are both scheduled to be rebuilt in the future, and the project also calls for relocating the current park-and-ride lot near Route 152 and building a new park-and-ride at Route 24.
The project is being completed in segments, with the first section ending at Route 152 opening in 2023 and the final section past Route 24 opening in late 2026, according to MDTA.
Motorists can use an E-ZPass transponder on the express toll lanes.
For more information about the Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension Program, visit mdta.Maryland.gov/I95ETLNB/home.html.
Cashless tolls on Hatem Bridge start Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 16, MDTA will begin cashless toll collection at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge on U.S. Route 40, which spans the Susquehanna River between Harford and Cecil counties.
Tolls will be collected via E-ZPass or video tolling.
An E-ZPass account will be charged $6 to cross the Hatem Bridge; anyone without an E-ZPass will be charged the video toll rate of $12.
There is also a Hatem Bridge only plan for E-ZPass customers, which includes unlimited trips across the bridge for a $20 annual fee.
For more information about E-ZPass, visit ezpassmd.com.