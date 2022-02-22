Harford County residents receive regional student art, writing awards

Two Harford County residents are among 15 Notre Dame Preparatory School students who earned regional recognition in this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Notre Dame Prep students earned a total of 23 awards in creative writing and fine arts categories, according to a news release from the school.
Lauren DeCourcey, ‘22, from Jarrettsville, earned honors for photography and writing portfolio; and Brooke Mackley, ‘23, of Fallston, was awarded a Silver Key in both short story and poetry.
“Congratulations to these stellar artists and writers, whose creativity and quality of expression have earned outstanding recognition,” said Sister Patricia McCarron, headmistress of Notre Dame Prep. “Deep appreciation is also given to the outstanding teachers who guided these students through both this competition and the educational journey which has allowed them to discover new interests and hone God-given talents. "
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the nation’s longest-running recognition program for creative teens in grades 7-12. These winners are among 1,300 teens from Baltimore and the surrounding regions who submitted 3,000 works of visual and literary art. The candidates’ work is judged by local visual artists, novelists, poets, playwrights, educators and editors.
Each piece is judged based on originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice. All entries are considered for Gold Key, Silver Key, Honorable Mention, American Visions Nominee and American Voices Nominee awards. These are presented to students along with celebration ceremonies and exhibitions in each region.
“The contest gives [the students] a concrete way to share their talents and put themselves out there,” Notre Dame Prep Middle Level English Teacher Erin McNamara said. “In writing and art, we strive to help the girls develop their own voices through pen and paint, and this contest encourages and allows them to share those voices with the world.”
Notre Dame Preparatory School is a Catholic, independent, college preparatory school in Baltimore for approximately 800 girls in grades 6-12 founded in 1873. The School Sisters of Notre Dame sponsor the school, and the school is dedicated to educating young women to transform the world.
For more information on the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, visit https://www.artandwriting.org/.