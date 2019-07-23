Sheriff’s Office investigating three convenience store robberies in northern Harford

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating robberies of three convenience stores in northern Harford County since early Friday morning.
The first robbery was reported at 2:03 a.m. Friday at the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Conowingo Road in Street, according to Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
According to police records, the robber had a knife. No further information was available.
The same store was robbed at 3:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In that incident, deputies were told an unknown male approached an employee and demanded money. The suspect fled the store in the direction of northbound Route 1 with an undisclosed amount of cash, Andersen said.
The suspect is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 to 170 pounds with a muscular build.
Two employees were working at the time of the robbery, neither reported any injuries.
No weapons were believed to be used, or implied, during the robbery.
The third robbery was reported about 5 miles away.
The High’s store in the 1200 block of Main Street in Darlington reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday that it had been robbed. No details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.