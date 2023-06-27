North Harford High School wins Maryland’s Envirothon competition, will compete in Canada

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

North Harford High School took home first place in Maryland’s Envirothon on June 16 at Western 4H Park in Garrett County.

This year was the third time that North Harford High School made it to the state competition, and the first time the school won first place.

The first time North Harford High School went to Maryland’s Envirothon was in 2017, causing an end to Harford Christian School’s 10-year winning streak in the Harford County Envirothon. North Harford won the local competition one more time in 2018. Both years, they did not win first place.

The competition, which is centered on topics including forestry, aquatics, wildlife and soil, and the highly graded fifth topic about adapting to climate change, was a two-day affair including one day of training followed by a competition day. North Harford team members Anna O’Leary, Julia Eakes, Maddie Caiazzo, Blake Carberry and Frank DeLuca were aiming to place in the top three.

“I wasn’t expecting to win,” said O’Leary. “I thought we’d win second or third. Last year, we got third.”

There were a couple times that the team had to follow their gut when faced with the job of examining a soil pit due to heavy rain. They tried their hardest, but in the end lost to Allegany County in topic areas soil and forestry, and to Calvert County in wildlife.

“There were times where I was not sure if I was right or not,” said O’Leary. “I was unsure on whether it was a bedrock or another layer.”

However, the team won first place in aquatics and scored 99 out of 100 points on the fifth topic. There is still a possibility of losing even if you win in two subject areas, according to Carberry. The wait for the results was agonizing.

“They had to grade the tests, and there were 14 teams, so we were just sitting there,” said Carberry. “You think about everything – the test, what you got wrong. You begin to worry.”

But 2023 graduate Julia Eakes was the least stressed. Eakes will attend Towson University’s honors college, majoring in vocal music.

“I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens,’ because we did our best,” said Eakes. “There wasn’t anything on those tests where we finished and later thought we screwed up. We felt confident. I don’t think any other team could have known more than we did on those tests we took.”

North Harford High School won first place, Allegany County won second and Calvert County won third. Each team member received $500. North Harford will represent Maryland at the National Conservation Foundation Envirothon in New Brunswick, Canada.

“I knew they were going to win,” said North Harford Coach Laura O’Leary. “They are truly a special group. What’s funny is that I think other teams were rooting for us because this team is so fun loving, silly and happy.”

Coach O’Leary believes the team was well-prepared for the competition because of Harford County’s competitive nature. She has been a teacher at North Harford for 28 years, 26 of which she’s served as the coach for the Envirothon team, which now includes her daughter, Anna.

“One of the things that has become true in Harford County is that it is a very competitive field of schools,” said Coach O’Leary. “Part of it is that we have a lot of smart people that joined the Envirothon.”

The National Conservation Foundation Envirothon is July 23 to July 29. North Harford will compete against students from all over the nation, Canada and China.

“I’m looking forward to learning something new because a lot of this is learning something more about the same things but now that we are going to nationals, we’re going to learn a new place,” Caiazzo said.