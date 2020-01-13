The Harford County Health Department Harm Reduction Program will host an overdose response training at the Norrsville Volunteer Fire Company on Jan. 30.
The training will begin at 7 p.m. The fire company is located at 2134 Harkins Road in Pylesville.
Free naloxone will be provided to trainees. Naloxone, also known by brand name Narcan, is the overdose reversal drug.
People who cannot attend in person may take an online training at www.getnaloxonenow.org, then contact the health department for free naloxone.
For more information, email jack.latchford@maryland.gov.