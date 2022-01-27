Nobuntu to perform at the Amoss Center

Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, will perform at the Amoss Center for the Performing Arts in Bel Air on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz and Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano), and organic, authentic dance movements.
Tickets are $25 (premier), $20 (orchestra), and $15 (terrace). To purchase tickets, visit tickets.harford.edu. For disability-related accommodations, please call 443-412-2211 in advance. Masks are required inside the building.
