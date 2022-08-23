New Harford Board of Education student member sworn in

Noa S. Blanken was sworn in Monday evening as the 35th student member of the Board of Education of Harford County.

“I’m really excited for what this year has in store,” Blanken said. “The comparison of this meeting and the last meeting is going to be pretty good. I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for us.”

Advertisement

Blanken is a senior at North Harford High School. She is a member of North Harford’s FFA chapter, Harford County Student Mental Health Council, HCPS Blueprint committee, North Harford High School’s livestock show team, and the Maryland Association of Student Councils.

At North Harford High School, Blanken is taking part in the Natural Resource and Animal Science program and is focusing on companion animals in the Small Animal Strand. She enjoys taking on leadership positions in her school, including being senior class president and Harford County Regional Association of Student Councils’ liaison for North Harford High School.

Advertisement

After high school, Blanken plans on attending a four-year university, majoring in pre-veterinary medicine, and eventually continuing on to veterinary school.