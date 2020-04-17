Coronavirus means no Sunflowers in Jarrettsville this fall

The owners of Clear Meadow Farm in Harford County have decided to cancel this year’s “Sunflowers in Jarrettsville” event in the fall due to the new coronavirus.
The boundless field of sunflowers along Norrisville Road is a popular destination for people from around the region to enjoy and take photos and selfies.
Although the flower bloom in the fall, crop planting schedules were quickly approaching for the field, necessitating a decision be made now.
“As a result, choosing to wait and see what the near future holds was not an option,” according to a message posted on the “Sunflowers in Jarrettsville” Facebook page.
“The health and safety of our visitors, our all volunteer staff, and everyone involved in bringing this event to the community is our primary concern," the message states. “The uncertainty of the corona-virus and the current restrictions regarding public events and social distancing have caused us to err on the side of extreme caution and make the most responsible decision we feel is necessary at this time.”
Clear Meadow Farm plans to continue with the event next year and in the future.
“So, for now, be safe and stay healthy and let’s think about your visits to see the beautiful ‘Sunflowers in Jarrettsville’ and look forward to the time when we will be able to welcome you back to the ‘Sunflowers in Jarrettsville,'" the message says.