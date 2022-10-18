Northeastern Maryland Technology Council adds Harford and Cecil County STEM educators to board

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council has added Joseph Connolly and Jennifer Handler to its board of directors to represent Harford and Cecil counties’ public school systems.

Connolly has been in education for 22 years, including 17 years with Harford County Public Schools. Connolly currently serves as the coordinator of magnet and career and technology education (CTE) programs for Harford County Public Schools. Previously, he was an assistant principal at Joppatowne and Fallston High Schools.

Jennifer Handler has been in educations for 15 years, including 12 years with Cecil County Public Schools. She serves as coordinator for career and technical education with experience at the middle and high school levels, especially in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and engineering and design.

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council is adding educators in STEM and technology as board members to help create student programs which will lead to a STEM-skilled workforce, according to a news release from the organization.

“NMTC’s in growing our economy and protecting our national security requires a well-educated, STEM-skilled workforce by identifying workplace needs and required academic changes,” said John Casner, executive director of council. “The collaboration of STEM and technology board members helps create effective student programs and in turn, a STEM-skilled workforce.”