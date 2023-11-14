New November episode of ‘Outdoors Maryland’ features Harford County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Public Television’s award-winning original series “Outdoors Maryland” will feature two segments about Harford County. The episode airs Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The officers, both human and canine, of the Maryland Natural Resources Police K-9 unit appear in the first segment, “Paws of the Law.” Follow Sgt. April Mathias and her canine partner, Badger, along with expert instructor Ken Mathias, as they train a new group of police dogs at Sandy Point State Park in Anne Arundel County. Join Ofc. Brian Walter and his canine, Jazzy, as they patrol Maryland’s public lands to sniff out illegal poaching, recover evidence, and even assist with an active missing persons search in Harford County.

Also tune in for the second segment, “Beneath the Surface.” Maryland’s 16,000 miles of streams and rivers, and the animals that live there, are the focus of the Maryland Biological Stream Survey. They collect data on everything from land use to erosion to fish populations. Their crews wade through the shallows to measure the state’s underwater health Learn the ropes with a new crew of aspiring stream samplers at the Bowie State University Center for Natural Sciences before venturing into waterways such as Harford County’s Gladden Branch and Harford Glen.

Since debuting in 1988, MPT has produced more than 700 Outdoors Maryland stories on topics ranging from science-oriented environmental issues to segments about unusual people, animals and places around the state. The series has earned more than 50 awards over nearly 35 years of production, including several Emmy® Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.