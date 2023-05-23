Cathy Dermott appointed to newly-created executive director role at the Liriodendron

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Liriodendron Foundation has appointed Cathy Dermott as its new executive director.

Dermott joined the non-profit organization in March, stepping into the newly-created position tasked with leading operations of the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air.

She comes to the Liriodendron with several years of experience in managing event venues, having previously worked at Water’s Edge Events Center, where she led sales and marketing for nine years. Prior to Water’s Edge, she spent 12 years as part of the management team for Beechtree Catering.

“We are excited to have someone of Cathy’s expertise and strategic approach join the Liriodendron,” said Liriodendron Foundation President Arden McClune. “We believe she has the skills and knowledge to build on our recent momentum and guide us in our continued growth.”

Dermott will manage day-to-day operations of the Liriodendron, including overseeing rentals, public-facing events and the mansion’s gallery space. She will also engage with visitors and the larger community to promote the significance of the historic mansion, and the legacy of Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly and the Kelly family. She will work with staff and the board to increase the sustainability of the organization while seeking new opportunities for growth.

“I am honored to join such a vibrant and important organization and look forward to creating even more opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to explore everything the Liriodendron has to offer,” said Dermott. “I am eager to get to know our supporters and visitors, and hear what makes the Liriodendron special for them.”

The Liriodendron Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to protect and maintain the Liriodendron Mansion, and to honor the legacy of Howard Atwood Kelly and his family. Kelly, a world-renowned surgeon, was one of the founders of Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital. He was also a naturalist, philanthropist and author.

Originally built in 1898 as a summer home for Kelly, his wife Laetitia, and their nine children, the Liriodendron is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Sold to Harford County in the late 1970s, the mansion now functions as an events venue, gallery and cultural center.