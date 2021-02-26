Carl Patton named next principal of The John Carroll School in Bel Air

Carl Patton, who has more than 30 years of experience in education, has been named the next principal and chief academic officer of The John Carroll School in Bel Air. He is scheduled to start July 1, school officials announced.
Patton is the current principal of Bishop O’Connell Catholic High School in Arlington, Virginia; he has led the co-educational high school, which has 1,200 students, since 2013. John Carroll, also a private co-ed Catholic high school, has 685 students for the current academic year, according to the school website.
Patton will succeed current John Carroll principal Tom Durkin, who has been in his position since 2017; Durkin announced in November that he plans to retire, according to a news release.
“Carl’s experience, accomplishments and passion for Catholic education made him the unanimous choice for the position,” John Carroll President Steven DiBiagio said in a statement.
John Carroll worked with a search committee to find its next principal. That committee took input from alumni, faculty, parents and staff into account as members developed their selection criteria and profile of who the school’s next leader should be, according to the news release.
“He is an experienced and innovative leader, and a champion of Catholic education who is aligned with John Carroll’s mission, vision and values,” DiBiagio continued. “We are blessed and fortunate to bring someone with his expertise and commitment to our school community.”
As principal of Bishop O’Connell, Patton has worked to increase enrollment as well as other “highly successful initiatives,” such as welcoming new families to the school through the First Moment Initiative, expanding a “services inclusion model” to support students with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, and a program for staff professional development that has been recognized nationally.
“He has presented on these and other topics at national conferences for Catholic educators as well as at universities around the country,” according to the John Carroll news release.
During his career, Patton has been a classroom teacher, middle and high school athletics coach, department head and held leadership roles in Pope John Paul the Great Catholic High School in Dumfries, Virginia, and St. Mark the Evangelist School in Hyattsville. He also has served as an instructor and dean of students for the Center for Talented Youth at Johns Hopkins University.
Patton earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland, College Park, a master’s from Trinity University in Washington, D.C., and is working on a doctorate in education leadership and innovation from University of Southern Mississippi.
“The school’s pervasive sense of inclusion and community, which lies at the heart of what the school is known for, is tremendously attractive for learners and educators alike,” Patton said of John Carroll.
“I am excited to join this talented team of educators as they ‘prepare students to positively influence a global society as critical thinkers and creative problem solvers while being socially responsible, spiritually centered, and morally grounded in our Catholic beliefs,’” he added, citing the school’s Mission, Vision and Values statement.