Christopher Pineda is the new Bel Air Downtown Alliance executive director

The Bash will be preceded by this Saturday’s “Roll Out the Barrel” event, also hosted by the Downtown Alliance. Roll Out the Barrel, a ticketed event featuring tastings of premium bourbon, barbecue, cigars and live music, is in its fourth year. It is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, and tickets are $75 each — they can be obtained via the alliance website, https://downtownbelair.com, or by sending an email to jenny@downtownbelair.com.