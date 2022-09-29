Neighbor, firefighters rescue pets from Joppa house fire

A neighbor and firefighters rescued two dogs and two cats from a house fire Tuesday in Joppa.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at a house in the 300 block of Tanglewood Court. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who saw smoke emanating from the home, said Oliver Alkire, assistant public information officer for the office of the state fire marshal.

It took 25 firefighters 10 minutes to control the fire. No injuries were reported.

Alkire said a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home and called the homeowner, who works nearby. When the homeowner arrived, both the owner and the neighbor opened up the front door of the home just prior to fire crews arriving and were able to get some of the pets out of the home, he said. Firefighters were able to get inside the home and rescue the other animals.

The fire was contained in the bathroom with significant smoke, soot and water damage throughout the home. While the fire remains under investigation, investigators are not ruling out failure of a hair dryer, Alkire said.

The fire caused $50,000 worth of structural damage and $50,000 worth of content damage. Friends and family are assisting the homeowner, Alkire said.