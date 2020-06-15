Harford NAACP, other groups recommend police reforms to improve public trust

In an 11-page response to the letter, Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said his office has implemented a number of changes since he was elected — to stay ahead of changes in policing. According to his letter, the sheriff’s office did not formerly have policies on unbiased policing, stop-and-frisk, early intervention and modern use-of-force guidelines. Also missing was a clear disciplinary and penal matrix, which now clarifies that discrimination, lying and profiling are offenses punishable by dismissal. All of those, Gahler said, have been addressed since he took office in December of 2014.