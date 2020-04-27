Two people, including firefighter, taken to hospital after blaze in Havre de Grace

Two people, including a firefighter, were taken to Harford Memorial Hospital after a fire early Monday morning in the 700 block of North Adams Street in Havre de Grace.
The cause of the fire, which began in the living room around 4:49 a.m., remains under investigation, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators credited the working smoke alarm to allow all four adult occupants enough time to escape the house; the occupants are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.
One of the female occupants was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the fire marshal said. A firefighter from the Susquhanna Hose Company was also taken to the hospital for medical issues.
The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage to the two-story, single family dwelling, and about $50,000 in damages to its contents, the fire marshal said.
About 40 firefighters from the Susquehanna Hose Company were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.