Videos showing Harford man shooting at police and his interview with investigators shown at first day of trial

Murdy pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity defense — in February of 2020. Because of that, the judge will have to weigh his guilt as well as his criminal responsibility: whether or not he appreciated the criminality of his conduct or could conform his behavior to the law. Often, such trials are bifurcated into a guilt portion and a criminal responsibility portion, but because a judge is hearing the case rather than a jury, the trial will not be split up.