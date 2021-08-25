Aberdeen and Havre de Grace leaders want cities to be part of one district when Harford council map redrawn

Aberdeen and Havre de Grace officials want Harford County’s two cities to be part of one councilmanic district when county legislative maps are redrawn, and have drawn up a proposed redistricting map for the entire county.
At Monday’s meeting of the Aberdeen City Council, Mayor Patrick McGrady said the city is trying to get buy-in from officials in Havre de Grace and Bel Air on a cross-municipality joint resolution that asks for the cities of Aberdeen and Havre de Grace to be united in one councilmanic district, as well as changes to the county’s other districts during decennial redistricting.
The plan would be presented to the redistricting commission, which will make a recommendation on redrawing local council districts to the Harford County Council, as well as the county council itself, McGrady said. The redistricting commission is next scheduled to meet Sept. 1, the first of eight meetings slated for next month.
Because the plan would affect the entire county, McGrady said he was seeking support from Harford’s two other municipalities.
After McGrady showed images of what such a district could look like at the meeting, someone in the audience quipped that it seemed “un-American because there is not enough gerrymandering.”
The county’s charter states that councilmanic districts must be re-established every 10 years based on the latest U.S. Census data.
The boundaries were last redrawn in 2012, and are are being redrawn for the 2022 election by the commission, which is appointed by the county council.. The commission tasks two Republicans, two Democrats and one person of the council’s choosing to prepare a plan and report on the redistricting.
According to a memo sent to the commission, it must have a plan to present to the Harford County Council by Oct. 1.
McGrady noted the similarities between Aberdeen and Havre de Grace in presenting the notional map. While the two cities share a healthy rivalry, he said that many of their issues and priorities are aligned. For example, the two cities signed a landmark water agreement last year, whereby Aberdeen and Havre de Grace will buy and sell water between themselves.
Consolidating them into one contiguous district makes sense for having the most effective representation for their citizens, McGrady said.
A compact district would also help ensure elected officials are responsive to and aware of their community’s priorities and issues, McGrady added. He said the plan shown Monday tightens up the districts to better represent not just the two cities, but the whole county.
“This is not about the one district [of] Aberdeen and Havre de Grace, this is about all the districts being more compact and contiguous,” McGrady said. “So all the members who are elected later will reflect and be accountable to their community.”
Havre de Grace’s liaison to the Maryland General Assembly Adam Rybczynski agreed that the cities are similar to each other and could benefit from forming their own district. The current district Have de Grace occupies, he said, lumps the city in with other communities that have different priorities.
“Theirs are not necessarily communities of similar values, and we’re looking to partner with a community that shares our interests,” he said.
Currently, District F swoops from Havre de Grace down the right edge of the county and through into its center. Represented by Republican Curtis Beulah, the district encompasses the communities of Abingdon, Creswell, Cedarday, Riverside, Belcamp, Perryman and the Aberdeen area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, in addition to the City of Havre de Grace.
Aberdeen is part of District E, which includes the Churchville and Fountain Green areas, and is presently represented by Republican Robert Wagner.
At a July meeting of the redistricting commission, Havre de Grace Mayor William Martin said citizens there felt “disenfranchised” with the district’s current layout and that it was “a classic example of gerrymandering.” Other areas of the county, he said, could outvote city residents on “pretty much anything they want.”
Rybczynski said the plan will need to be approved by Havre de Grace’s city council before they submit it. The council was going to hold a special session Monday to consider the plan and authorize Martin to enter into an agreement with Aberdeen, but it was canceled to allow more time for legal review. The city council is coordinating a possible meeting next week to consider the plan.
Both cities want to make sure their councils are comfortable with the plan before moving on anything, but Havre de Grace officials are optimistic, Rybczynski said. He encouraged citizens to engage in the process — to appear at the meetings, contact their state and local representatives, testify or submit written testimony to the commission.
The Town of Bel Air would not be part of the same district as Aberdeen and Havre de Grace under the plan McGrady presented, but officials still want support from municipal leaders of the county seat before presenting the plan to the redistricting committee. At Monday’s meeting, Aberdeen councilman Adam Hiob said he had spoken with Bel Air officials and they were waiting for Aberdeen to sign its own resolution on the plan.
Bel Air officials did not respond to questions in time for the publication of this article.