By noon on Tuesday, the Town of Bel Air was well on its way to a higher voter turnout than in its two previous elections.
Elections in 2017 and 2015 drew 374 and 376 voters, respectively, roughly a 5 percent turnout. As of noon Tuesday, 303 voters had already cast their ballots and the polls will remain open until 8 p.m.
“People are turning out a lot more than they typically do for a Bel Air municipal election,” Amy Sullivan, of the Harford County Board of Elections, said.
That may have something to do with the large field of candidates.
Nine candidates are running for three seats on the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners, including one incumbent, Phil Einhorn. Other candidates are Kevin Bianca, Daniel Gray, Erin Hughes, Donna Kahoe, William Kelly, Michael Kutcher, James Lockard and James “Capt’n Jim” McMahan.
Einhorn said he thinks the town is on its way to a record turnout, “I’m sure of that.”
“With nine of us running, each has our constituency, family, neighbors. Nine people brings out the vote,” he said as he stood outside town hall, greeting voters as they came in and out.
Some of Tuesday’s voters said they don’t typically participate in the town election, including Sanda Carneiro. Her neighbor, Donna Kahoe, is among the candidates.
“I’m more aware of the election this year because of her,” Carneiro said. “I’m here for her.”
Carneiro is hoping that, if elected, Kahoe will work for improved pedestrian safety in her neighborhood.
Cathy Bland is hoping whomever is elected will address what appears to be increasing crime in town.
“I live in Homestead Village, and that bank keeps getting robbed and the church was burglarized,” Bland said. “It’s kind of sad.”
The Harford Bank branch on South Main Street was robbed twice in six weeks last fall, on Sept. 5 and Oct. 18. An arrest was made in the second robbery, the first remains unsolved.
It was Bland’s second time voting in the local election — she was a nurse at Johns Hopkins and retired in May, making it easier for her to vote, she said.
Leslie Faver is a regular voter.
“Especially in the town, it’s important to see who’s in office and running our town for us,” Faver said.
Residents who have a concern can attend a town meeting, have input and talk to the commissioners and make suggestions, she said.
She voted for Einhorn.
“I think he’s done good stuff and I wanted to give him a chance to do more,” Faver said.
Kahoe was standing outside with Einhorn, greeting voters. She said turnout was strong and steady.
She wasn’t trying to campaign, she said, because by the time most people arrive at the poll, they already know who they’re going to vote for.
“I just thank them for voting, that’s the most important message,” Kahoe said.
She wasn’t sure how the vote was going.
“I feel a little nervous because so many people are running, but it’s great to see everybody,” she said. “Our neighborhood had changed in the last few years, gotten younger, and they’ve all been here to vote.”
Bianca, Gray and Kutcher stood on the other end of the sidewalk, also greeting voters.
For Kutcher, Tuesday’s sunny skies and warm temperatures were a lot better than 30 degrees and pouring rain two years ago when he ran for office.
“It’s definitely a higher turnout. I attribute that to better weather and more candidates,” Kutcher said, adding he was feeling pretty good, “optimistic.”
Bianca said people were friendly and the turnout seemed good.
“It’s good to see people out here, doing their civic duty,” Bianca said. “As far as the results, it is what it is.”
If he isn’t elected, Gray said he might consider serving the town on one of its committees or commissions, something outgoing Mayor Susan Burdette noted last week.
“The ones that don’t win we’ll grab up and put on committees and commissions,” Burdette said.
A last-minute election flyer mailed by the Republican Central Committee of Harford County irritated Einhorn, as well as some of the other town commissioners, who spoke about it at Monday’s town hall meeting.
“A vote for these Democrats is a vote for higher taxes and more wasteful spending!” proclaimed the flyer, which also stamped “Higher Taxes” over the names of the Democrats running: Bianca, Hughes, Kahoe and Kelly. The municipal election is nonpartisan.
“We’ve had so many organizations trying to divide us up between Republicans and Democrats,” Einhorn said. “To my knowledge that has never been part of our group. We don’t make national news, we don’t make national rules, we don’t pass legislation that affects that. I hate to see us divided between Republicans and Democrats for this position. It’s really bothered me today.”
Commissioner Patrick Richards, who is not up for re-election this year, called the mailer an “embarrassment," on Monday.
“I didn’t run for this because I was a Democrat or a Republican or Independent,” Commissioner Amy Chmielewski, who is also not up for re-election this year, said. “I ran because of the town and the people in it.”