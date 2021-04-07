(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland MD Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic Aberdeen | PHOTOS Apr 07, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force held a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church's Aberdeen Campus Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic Aberdeen Roxanna Brown-Mello, left, and Barbara Foster double check their papaerwork as they prepare to administer a COVID vaccine shot to a person during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. Having just received her second COVID vaccine shot moments earlier, Barbara Kell says one of the first things she can't wait to do is hug her grandchildren as she waits for her alotted 15 minutes before leaving the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. 