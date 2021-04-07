xml:space="preserve">
MD Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic |...

Roxanna Brown-Mello, left, and Barbara Foster double check their papaerwork as they prepare to administer a COVID vaccine shot to a person during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

MD Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic Aberdeen | PHOTOS

Apr 07, 2021
The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force held a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church's Aberdeen Campus Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Roxanna Brown-Mello, left, and Barbara Foster double check their papaerwork as they prepare to administer a COVID vaccine shot to a person during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Dr. Iquo Andrews-Cooper,left, explains the process to a person as they arrive to receive their vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
With a smile under his mask, U. S. Army veteran Alphoniso McLaurin gives a big thumbs up after receiving his first COVID vaccine shot during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
People make their through the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021 to receive their vaccine shot. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Nurse Barbara Foster, left, administers a COVID vaccine shot to U. S. Army veteran Alphoniso McLaurin during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteer Brenda Waldon gives a thumbs up to a person as they leave after receiving their vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Dr. Iquo Andrews-Cooper, back, explains the process to a person as they arrive to receive their vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Nurse George Earl, left, talks with fellow nurse Gwen Gregory and volunteer Shelia Brier-Christy as they wait for the next peron to be vaccinated during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers Gloria Pinkard, left, and Pattie Ford accurately document the proper vaccine numbers and information to the COVID vaccine cards for folks during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteer Barbara Edwards checks the appointment schedule as folks arrive to receive their COVID vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
One of the several nurses injects a person with the COVID vaccine at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Nurse George Earl makes his way to a vehicle to administer a COVID vaccine shot to a person during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteer Barbara Edwards checks the appointment schedule as folks arrive to receive their COVID vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Nurse Barbara Foster, right, jokes with Raymond Friedman of Abingdon as she administers a COVID vaccine shot to him during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Minister Ralph Ross waves to some folks in a vehicle as tey leave after receiving their COVID vaccine shot during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
People make their through the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021 to receive their vaccine shot. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
People make their through the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021 to receive their vaccine shot. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Having just received her second COVID vaccine shot moments earlier, Barbara Kell says one of the first things she can't wait to do is hug her grandchildren as she waits for her alotted 15 minutes before leaving the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Nurse Barbara Foster, right, jokes with Raymond Friedman of Abingdon as she administers a COVID vaccine shot to him during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteer Tina Alleyne, right, checks the appointment schedule as Kasan Hines arrives to receive his COVID vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Nurse George Earl administers a COVID vaccine shot to a person during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Dr. Iquo Andrews-Cooper, back, explains the process to a person as they arrive to receive their vaccine shot at the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Roxanna Brown-Mello, left, and Barbara Foster work together as they administer a COVID vaccine shot folks during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus Wednesday April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
