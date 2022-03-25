Monkton fire that caused $20,000 of damage to vehicle under investigation

The cause of a Monkton vehicle fire that caused $20,000 in damages is under investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported Friday.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Houcks Mill Road in Monkton to find a camper vehicle on fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor, the state fire marshal said.

It took 10 firefighters from the Jarrettsville Fire Company 20 minutes to control the blaze, the state fire marshal said.

The fire appears to have started in the engine compartment of the 2001 Chinook Camper, the the state fire marshal said. The vehicle and contents were completely destroyed as a result of the fire.