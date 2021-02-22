About 1-3 inches of snow expected in northern Harford County today

Snowfall will likely mix or turn into freezing rain later today, but not before about 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, according to a Winter Weather Advisory for northwestern Harford County and other parts of Maryland.
The National Weather Service advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Monday, and travelers should plan on slippery road conditions. Steps, sidewalks and driveways could also be icy and slippery, according to the weather service.
Patchy fog is also possible in the afternoon as temperatures begin to climb to a high of near 40 degrees, according to the service’s forecast for Bel Air.
After several accumulating snowfalls and temperatures around freezing, things will begin to thaw out the remainder of the week.
The Bel Air forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-40s and low-50s Tuesday through Friday, with rain expected over the weekend.