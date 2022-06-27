Monaco family establishes new nursing scholarship at Harford Community College

Ralph and Louise Monaco of Bel Air have established the Monaco Family Nursing Scholarship endowment through the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

The endowment will fund a new scholarship that will be awarded to a Harford Community College nursing student who meets the following criteria: be enrolled at least half time in Harford’s Associate of Science in Nursing program of study, be a resident of Harford County and hold a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average.

“Mr. and Mrs. Monaco had a desire to give back to their community,” according to a HCC spokesperson. “They chose Harford Community College and its nursing program because they know that Harford’s nursing grads will be giving back to the community as well.”

The couple recently toured Darlington Hall, HCC’s Nursing and Allied Health building, with Harford Community College President Theresa B. Felder and Dale Spielman, HCC director for nursing education. They were extremely impressed with the cutting-edge labs and medical simulators that Harford’s nursing students utilize in their training, the spokesperson said.

For more information on how to establish a scholarship at Harford Community College, contact Denise Dregier, executive director, HCC Foundation at ddregier@harford.edu or call 443-412-2428. For information on Harford’s nursing program, visit https://www.harford.edu/admissions-and-costs/nursing-program/index.php.