Mobile home burns in Joppatowne Monday morning

A fire in a mobile home caused $50,000 in damages Monday morning, the office of the state fire marshal reported.
Firefighters were notified at around 2:49 a.m. when a neighbor reported the fire on the 500 block of Trimble Road, according to the office.
While the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the vehicle, no injuries or deaths were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, as is its area of origin, the office reported.
The Joppa-Magnolia Fire Company was the primary agency responding to the blaze, which took firefighters 12 minutes to extinguish, the office reported.