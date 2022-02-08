xml:space="preserve">
Missing Harford County woman found dead, sheriff’s office says

By
The Aegis
Feb 08, 2022 12:47 PM

Harford Sheriff’s office announced Sunday that a 64-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found deceased.

Debra Hurdel was last seen 3 p.m. on Saturday in 500 block of Trimble Road wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts and white shoes. Deputies located her in a wooded area near her home Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said there was no foul play at hand. They suspect she might have wondered off. Also, the sheriff’s office suspects the weather played a factor in her death, but a medical examiner’s autopsy is needed before anything can be confirmed.

