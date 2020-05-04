Two 16-year-old girls missing in Bel Air after fire, Office of the State Fire Marshal says

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said Sunday night on Facebook that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Destiny Hailie Madera and Kaylee Danae Wright, both 16 years old, of Creswell Road in Bel Air.
They were last seen Saturday at approximately 1 a.m. at the Arrow Center. The post said investigators are concerned about their well-being after a fire occurred on the center’s premises.
Destiny is 5 feet 2 and approximately 160 pounds. She has blond hair with green highlights and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an army fatigue T-shirt, green shorts and multicolor sneakers.
Kaylee is 5-2 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve bright orange shirt with black writing, blue denim shorts, multicolor Vans shoes, and a fanny pack.
Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Maryland State Police, Bel Air Barrack, at 410-879-2101.