Harford Chamber of Commerce’s annual Military Appreciation Luncheon is back in-person this year

After two years of the pandemic dampening its festivities, the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Military Appreciation Luncheon is back and fully in-person for the first time since 2019.

“We all are very excited for this event, especially to be able to bring everyone together,” said Lauren Bottcher, the chamber’s marketing and communications director. “It’s an opportunity just to share appreciation for military members.”

The chamber’s 45th annual luncheon is May 19 at 11 a.m. at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Bottcher said the luncheon is free for military personnel and employees of Aberdeen Proving Ground, but $45 for the general public. Individuals have until May 13 to register, and can do so through the chamber’s website.

This year’s premier sponsor is Freedom Federal Credit Union. The credit union’s president and CEO, Michael MacPherson, commented on how it has maintained a relationship with the military since its inception. After the credit union started in Baltimore in 1953, it moved to Harford County to support Edgewood Arsenal, which later became part of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

“We’ve never lost touch with our roots,” MacPherson said. “The military appreciation luncheon is a recognition of all that community has brought to the Harford County community and beyond.”

MacPerson also lauded the event’s return to an in-person capacity.

“Being able to see and talk to the people that you’re grateful to,” he said, “it’s a different level.”

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman noted the importance of honoring Aberdeen Proving Ground, the county’s largest employer and his mother’s former workplace. She worked there as a property book officer for more than 30 years.

“It’s probably hard to find a family that doesn’t have someone or have a relative that has worked for Aberdeen Proving Ground,” Glassman said. “The installation has always been woven into the fabric of the county.”

Different this year is that instead of one speaker at the luncheon, there will be a panel of three: Lisa Swoboda, senior director of the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Office of Military and Federal Affairs; Karen Holt, deputy director of the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development; and Jill McClune, of the Association of Defense Communities’ Federal Outreach and Advisory Council. This year’s discussion topic is, “A Look Back, Our Path Forward: Assessing APG’s Defense Community Through the National Lens.”

Also to be honored at the luncheon are active duty military personnel and veterans, Gold Star Mothers and Heroes, the NCO/Soldier of the Year and the recipient of the Appel Award, given to a volunteer who has demonstrated a significant level of commitment to the community, the military and the chamber. The award is named after Gen. John G. Appel, who was a strong advocate for Aberdeen Proving Ground, the military and Harford County.