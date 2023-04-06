Middle River man convicted of sexually assaulting a Harford County girl

A Middle River man was convicted Tuesday in the Circuit Court for Harford County in the sexual assault of a Harford County girl.

During a two-day trial of Marvin Scriven, evidence presented at trial before Judge Elizabeth Bowen established that Scriven, 51, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, according to an Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County news release.

Advertisement

In an investigation conducted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, police discovered that Scriven sexually assaulted the victim three times on Sept. 25, 2019, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Investigators said that after the third assault, the victim was discovered by her mother and sister in the basement of their home. The victim, who was crying, told her family what had occurred and they notified police.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Scriven was an acquaintance of the family and lived in the home.

Advertisement

Scriven gave multiple inconsistent statements to police about what happened between him and the victim, according to the news release.

Upon conviction, Special Victims Unit Chief and Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Smith requested that Judge Bowen revoke Scriven’s bond and hold him at the Harford County Detention Center pending sentencing. The request was granted, and Scriven is currently being held without bail.

Scriven faces up to 10 years in prison for the count of third-degree sex offense and 25 years for the count of sexual abuse of a minor, the release said.

“Today justice was served in a case involving one of our most vulnerable victims, a child,” said Harford State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey in a statement following the trial. “This type of predatory behavior has no place in our county and community. Sexual predators will always be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law under my administration. I commend this child for her immense bravery in testifying in open court to hold her abuser accountable for his criminal acts.”

The sentencing of Scriven is scheduled for September 5.