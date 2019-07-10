Though hard to see, work begins on Middelton Road in Aberdeen

Bulldozers are starting to move dirt around as work begins on the extension of Middelton Road from Route 22 to Beards Hill Road.
The $871,777 project, which includes a roundabout at Middelton and Beards Hill at the entrance to the Residences at Summerlin apartment complex, is expected to be completed around the end of September, Aberdeen Public Works Director Kyle Torster said.
Crews from Allan Myers MD Inc. of Fallston will be working on the project from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, he said.
“It’s important for us to know from the perspective that, on the backside, what the residents don’t see, is coordination the contractor has to do before the rest of the property is disturbed,” Torster said. “While the contractor has started, people are not seeing stuff happen physically.”
That should begin next week, with sediment erosion measures. Then starts the grubbing and clearing, “when the ground starts churning up,” he said. “People will see the movement of dirt and other construction work.”
Anyone who is interested can see the plans on the city’s website, www.aberdeenmd.gov.
Torster warned of possible detours, particularly at Beards Hill Road, once construction of the roundabout begins.
Those, too, will be posted on the city’s website.
In addition to the road extension, the project includes new pavement, curbs and gutters, driveway entrances, water main and sidewalks.