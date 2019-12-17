The defense and prosecutors are both seeking the postponement Wednesday of the murder case against 18-year-old Rahzir Meyers, who is accused of fatally shooting an Edgewood teen on the Fourth of July.
The murder of 15-year-old Khalil Lephonzo Johnson is alleged to be part of an ongoing dispute between rival sets of the Bloods and the Crips in Edgewood, according to court records.
A hearing on the postponement is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Harford County Circuit Court.
Meyers, of the 1300 block of Hidden Brook Court in Abingdon, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun in commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm as a minor, association with a gang that results in death and conspiracy to associate with a gang that results in death, according to online court records.
Meyers allegedly shot Johnson early in the morning July 4 in the area near Eloise Lane and Brookside Drive in Edgewood.
Johnson was a member of the Thug Entertainment set of the Crips gang, while Meyers is a member of the 400s set of the Bloods, according to court records.
“It is believed that the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between the rival gangs,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to divulge Meyers’ juvenile record, which was granted by Circuit Court Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen.
To prove Meyers is part of a gang, it must cite two or more underlying crimes related to gang participation, according to court records.
According to the motion filed by Assistant State’s Attorney Nicole Haas, Meyers was found responsible in incidents on Jan. 2, 2018, and Oct. 2, 2017, that would constitute participation or association with a criminal gang and was involved in fights March 6, 2018, and Oct. 25, 2018, according to Harford County Sheriff’s Office reports, that would constitute participation or association with a criminal gang.