Meyers, of the 1300 block of Hidden Brook Court in Abingdon, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun in commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm as a minor, association with a gang that results in death and conspiracy to associate with a gang that results in death, according to online court records.