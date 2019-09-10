Harford County offering free mental health, safety classes this fall

Harford County is offering a series of free classes on mental health and safety this fall. Registration is open for Harford County Mental Health + Safety community education programs, which consist of four weekly classes starting Sept. 18.
Participants may choose to attend any or all of the classes, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday in their respective locations. Age limits for the classes are set by instructors based on the format and subject matter presented. Pre-registration is required, as class sizes are limited.
“I especially encourage Harford County teens and veterans to take these important trainings,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a prepared statement announcing the classes.
“The information provided can help community members take care of themselves and each other by knowing how to get help and prevent a crisis, or respond with lifesaving skills.”
Registration is available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/mentalhealth. Registration will remain open until classes are full; waiting lists will be established. For more information, call 410-638-3569.
Stop the Bleed
Sept. 18, Harford County Government Building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill; ages 12 and up
Before medical professionals arrive, anyone trained in a few simple techniques can stop serious bleeding and save a life. This realistic, hands-on training is provided by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.
Suicide Prevention (QPR) training
Sept. 25, Harford County Government Building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill; ages 16 and up
QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer - three steps that everyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The Harford County Department of Community Services will teach participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to use QPR effectively.
Conflict Resolution Training
Oct. 2, Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct, 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood; ages 12 and up
Participants will learn how to resolve conflict peacefully and how to use reflective listening skills. When individuals are in conflict, reflective listening skills can help them to hear and understand each other’s feelings and values. Presented by the Harford County Office of Human Relations and Mediation, this interactive workshop will also teach attendees how to brainstorm ideas that can meet everyone’s needs and lead to win-win solutions.
Mental Health Awareness Training
Oct. 9, Harford County Government Building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill; ages 16 and up
One in four people experience a mental health issue during the course of a year, according to data collected by the World Health Organization. This training from the Harford County Department of Community Services will teach participants how to recognize the signs of mental illness and what they can do to help themselves or someone they know. Trainers will provide accurate information about mental illness, outline the signs and symptoms of various disorders, and discuss community resources.