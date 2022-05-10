Harford County partners with Core Service Agency for Mental Health Awareness Month programs

For Mental Health Awareness Month gets close to its midway point, Harford County has partnered with the Core Service Agency of Harford County to bring free programs to residents to support mental wellness. The free activities include a family wellness night, an outdoor movie screening of the documentary “The Power of Expression” in Bel Air, and training on suicide prevention.

“Mental health is as important as your physical health, and we’re working with the Core Service Agency of Harford County to bring you programs to support mental wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month in May,” Glassman said.

Advertisement

The month of programming kicked off May 7 with suicide prevention training for those 14 and older at Mt. Zion Church on Churchville Road and an outdoor movie screening of the documentary “The Power of Expression” in Bel Air. The event featured live music, food trucks, vendors and a panel discussion after the movie screening.

On Friday, a family wellness night will be held at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, which will have a petting zoo, crafts, axe throwing, a gaming truck, yoga, a screening of the Disney movie “Soul” and more.

Advertisement

The Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy and Harford County Fire and EMS Association will have a one-day conference on May 21 focusing on mental-health personal protective equipment for first responders.

The conference educate attendees on why mental health is important and give them self-help tools for their mental health. Speakers will include Jonathon Smith, a mental health awareness training coordinator; Bethan McIntosh, a grief recovery specialist; and Heather Brown from Eastern Shore Psychology services.

For more information about these programs, visit the Core Service Agency of Harford County’s website or call 410-638-3333.