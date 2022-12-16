Maryland Transportation Authority will hold hearings on new I-95 express toll lanes in Baltimore, Harford counties

The Maryland Transportation Authority board on Thursday approved public hearings on the toll rate setting process for the I-95 express toll lanes northbound extension.

With this approval, a schedule of public hearings will be announced soon, with the hearings expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. But the toll structure for the existing I-95 express lanes, between I-895 and just north of Route 43, is not changing as part of this process, a news release said.

The I-95 express lanes northbound extension is expected to open by the end of 2024 to Route 152, with the full extension to north of Route 24 expected to open by the end of 2027, according to a news release. The project will add 12 miles of additional express toll lanes to I-95 from the northern limit of the existing lanes at the Route 43 interchange in Baltimore County to Route 24 in Harford County, according to the release.

The project includes construction to replace or reconstruct bridges and overpasses, provide multi-modal connections such as transit service to the new park and ride lots, reconfigure interchanges at routes 152 and 24, construct new noise walls and various additional work, the release said. The project also will address congestion on Route 24 northbound, resolving a request that has been another key priority for Harford County for several years.

The $1.1 billion I-95 express toll lanes northbound extension project began in 2019 after the success of the existing I-95 toll lanes. During 2022, the lanes have had 8.8 million annual users, an increase of 80% above the 2013 projection, the release said.