SHA to improve segments of Route 1 and Route 23 in Harford County

Crews will patch asphalt pavement along Business Route 1 between the signalized intersection with Route 1 Hickory Bypass and the northern “T” intersection with Route 1 (Conowingo Road) north of Fountain Green. This work will require temporary lane closures and flagging operations weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The $379,000 project is expected to be completed in late spring. Contractor Allan Myers – MD Inc. of Fallston is handling the work.