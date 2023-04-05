Maryland Supreme Court rules Jacob Bennett may stay on Harford County Council while remaining HCPS teacher

The Maryland Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harford County Council member Jacob Bennett may continue to serve on the council while employed as a Harford County Public Schools teacher.

“I’m just glad to finally be able to go back to doing what I was elected to do,” Bennett said, “which is serve my community.”

Advertisement

After Harford County filed suit against Bennett in December over his eligibility to serve on the council, the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments from lawyers representing both Bennett and Harford County on Monday. The case was previously heard in Harford County Circuit Court back in February, where a judge ruled Bennett was unable to serve on the council as a HCPS teacher.

Judge Matthew Fader, chief justice of the Maryland Supreme Court, wrote in a court opinion that the circuit court decision was reversed, and not only is Bennett able to hold both his positions at once, he is also owed injunctive relief by the county.

Advertisement

Bennett said this relief includes the paychecks he was not paid for his time on council for far and mileage reimbursement.

“I’m thankful that all of those things that were done against me will now be part of the past,” Bennett said, “and not and not roadblocks for our future.”

Bennett said he received a phone call Tuesday morning from Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, who said he looked forward to working with Bennett.

“We both have a lot of things that are a part of our agenda that align with each other,” Bennett said. “And so, I look forward to seeing that come to be true that [Cassilly] is honoring that word that we’ll be able to work together.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Cassilly said: “I respect the Court’s decision in this matter and look forward to working with Councilman Bennett to fulfill the duties of his office.”

Harford County initially filed suit against Bennett on Dec. 9, due to a charter provision saying a “council member shall not hold any other office of profit or employment in the government of the State of Maryland, Harford County, or any municipality within Harford County.”

After the circuit court ruling on Feb. 15, Bennett has not attended council meetings.

Council president Patrick Vincenti said that while the council has moved right along during Bennett’s absence, he’s pleased to have the council back at full capacity.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“My colleagues and I are going to welcome him back,” Vincenti said. “We’ve enjoyed working with him, and we look forward to working with him in the future.”

Bennett’s lawyer Joe Sandler argued Monday that the Harford County Board of Education, Bennett’s employer, was not a state or county governmental agency, but a separate one altogether. Harford County attorney Jefferson Blomquist argued that the board was either a county or state agency.

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee released a statement on its Facebook page congratulating Bennett on the court ruling, as well as giving thanks to Bennett’s aide Heather Cantos, who stayed in her position during Bennett’s absence, and the people who applied to the committee to fill Bennett’s council vacancy.

“We hope that, going forward, the County Executive will use greater discretion in its use of taxpayer dollars, and that the County’s legal budget might be more responsibly applied in the service of the residents of Harford County,” the committee’s statement said.

Now that the court has ruled in favor of Bennett, he no longer has to leave his teaching position, which he told his students prior to HCPS’ Spring Break he may have had to do.

Bennett said if he lost the case he was “fully prepared” to quit his teaching position to return to his council seat.

Advertisement

“Our commitment was always to serve our community,” he said.