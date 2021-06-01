McFadden Road in northern Harford County to close for two weeks on June 7 for bridge repairs

McFadden Road between Constitution Road and Harkins Road in Pylesville will close to all through traffic for about two weeks starting Monday, June 7, Harford County government announced.
The closure is necessary to complete bridge abutment repairs. Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed to cross the bridge.
Motorists should follow detour signs or make other arrangements. Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.
A map of planned county road closures in Harford County is posted on its website.