Mason-Dixon Community Services celebrates Giving Tuesday with 24 hours fundraising event

Mason-Dixon Community Services is hosting its 24 hours of giving online and in person on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement which uses the power of people and organizations to transform their communities

Advertisement

“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year.” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s co-founder said in a statement. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Mason-Dixon Community Services serves Harford County and York County, Pennsylvania. The organization provides assistance to the community year-round. Although this year has seen a decrease in donations, the organization has two partners that will match donations, according to a news release. Harford Mutual Insurance Group and an anonymous donor will match the first $7,000 in donations, according to a news release.

Advertisement

Donations may be made at the Mason-Dixon Community Services office, 708 Highland Road in Street, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon; or go to www.mason-dixon.org to donate online.