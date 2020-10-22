Harford Health Department gives out nearly 31,000 face coverings as part of #MasksOnMaryland campaign

The Harford County Health Department distributed about 30,850 face masks to more than 60 local businesses at a drive-thru clinic on Wednesday as part of the state’s #MasksOnMaryland campaign.
Businesses were asked to register in advance for masks which they could then pick up for free at the Health Department’s main office on South Hays Street in Bel Air.
Molly Mraz, a spokesperson for the Harford County Health Department, said the event was to help ensure businesses have adequate masks for both staff and customers.
The statewide mask campaign is intended to encourage residents to wear face coverings in public places to help prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19, as well as the flu. The campaign is coinciding with the start of flu season. Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are very similar, Mraz said.
The Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face coverings in public and follow other preventive measures, such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and cleaning high touch areas to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses that missed out on the clinic but are in need of face masks may contact the Health Department at 410-838-1500, Mraz said.