Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Harford teen

Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Harford County since Monday.

The teen, identified as Kiera Anais Sidibe, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray t-shirt and black leggings, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

State troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the Arrow’s Crossroads Community, a transitional living program, on the 2400 block of Creswell Road in Bel Air, Monday around 11 p.m. for the missing child report.

According to the release, Sidibe may be staying with friends in northern Baltimore City. Anyone with information should call the Maryland State Police’s Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. The case number is 22-MSP-037511.