Maryland State Police investigating after discovery of body of missing Cecil County teen

Maryland State Police are investigating after the body of a missing teenager was discovered Monday in Cecil County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region, responded to the discovery of the body of Isaiah Workman, 16, of Conowingo. Workman’s body was discovered about 8 a.m. Monday by family members not far from his residence in the 500 block of Stevens Road, according to a news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, Workman was last seen Saturday evening and reported missing by family members to Maryland State Police Sunday evening.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will determine the cause and manner of death.

The case remains under investigation.

Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region will lead the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.