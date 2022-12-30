Maryland State Police investigating fatal Bel Air crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in Bel Air.
Troopers from the Bel Air Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash after 11:10 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road and south of Foxborough Road, a Maryland State Police news release said.
According to the preliminary investigation, William Daniel Wagoner of Forest Hill was driving north on South Fountain Green Road in a 2001 Honda Civic when the car drove off the road’s northbound shoulder and struck the curb.
The car continued traveling across the lawn of a home on the 800 block of South Fountain Green Road until the Honda crashed into a utility pole’s guide wires. The impact caused the Honda to rotate and overturn, striking a Ford 250 parked in the home’s driveway.
Wagoner, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about two hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.