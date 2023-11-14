Two Maryland State Fair Scholarship winners are from Harford County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Elisabeth Holmes of Fallston and Kylan Keehan of Bel Air are among four winners of the 2023 F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Scholarship Program by the Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society. There were two other winners, one each from Carroll County and Washington County.

Holmes will attend Elon University. She participated in the Maryland State Fair Farm and Garden division. Keehan attends James Madison University. She participated in the Dairy Cattle division, is president of the Jr. Fair Board, and is coordinator of the Fair’s Sensory Friendly Morning event.

Advertisement

Each receives a $2,000 scholarship.

The program annually recognizes the importance of education and youth participation in the Maryland State Fair. Youth who apply to the scholarship program must have been exhibitors at the fair, and be enrolled at either a four-year college, post-secondary college or trade school. They also completed an essay and made a video on the impact of their experience at the fair.

Advertisement

The Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society has awarded multiple college scholarships, with a combined value of $10,000, through its F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Scholarship Program, named in recognition of Chairman Emeritus and Honorary Board Member Miller; and the Marlin K. Hoff Scholarship Program, named in memory of former Board Member Hoff.