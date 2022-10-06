Harford County man arrested on a dozen child pornography charges

A Harford County man was arrested for child pornography charges Thursday after evidence was found by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

The suspect, Joshua Hicks-Kachik, 32, of Joppa, was charged with nine counts of child pornography possession and three counts of child pornography distribution. He was arrested Thursday at 6:45 a.m. at his residence without incident, according to the release, and is now being held at the Harford County Detention Center until he appears before a district court commissioner.

Troopers from the task force began an online investigation on July 31 involving child pornography possession and distribution. Investigators found files of child pornography being distributed online, and upon further investigation, identified Hicks-Kachik and his residence.

When he was arrested, multiple child pornography files were found on Hicks-Kachik’s electronic devices during a preliminary forensic review, police said.